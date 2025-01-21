Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, Lauren Gibbons, reporter for Bridge MI, shared insights about which of President Trump's new executive orders might affect Michigan the most.

Then, Dry January has become a popular way for many people to reset their routines for the year. However, choosing to go alcohol-free doesn't mean sacrificing a social life. Kevin Peterson, owner and co-founder of Castalia at Sfumato in Detroit, joined the show to discuss the growing trend of mocktails in Michigan.

Finally, demonstrators gathered in the streets of Grand Rapids to protest President Trump’s deportation plans. Then, Susan Reed, Attorney and Director of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, talked about the implications of Trump’s recent actions on undocumented individuals living in the U.S.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

