Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

On today's episode, we reflected on the two-year anniversary of the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University. In response to the incident, the university has implemented several measures to enhance security across its campus. These measures include the installation of cameras and locks in hundreds of classrooms and laboratories. Theo Scheer, a student journalist for the State News, shared insights on how Michigan State University has addressed concerns regarding campus safety.

Additionally, Chef Abra Berens, author of best-selling cookbooks such as "Ruffage," "Grist," and "Pulp," provided tips on how listeners can prepare an elegant dinner for two at home this Valentine’s Day.

Then, we spoke the owner Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which has been in operation since 1936. The eatery is facing challenges due to high food costs. Finally, our friends at the Best Advice Show taught us the most effective ways to give and receive feedback.

