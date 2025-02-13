© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST

On today's episode, we reflected on the two-year anniversary of the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University. In response to the incident, the university has implemented several measures to enhance security across its campus. These measures include the installation of cameras and locks in hundreds of classrooms and laboratories. Theo Scheer, a student journalist for the State News, shared insights on how Michigan State University has addressed concerns regarding campus safety.

Additionally, Chef Abra Berens, author of best-selling cookbooks such as "Ruffage," "Grist," and "Pulp," provided tips on how listeners can prepare an elegant dinner for two at home this Valentine’s Day.

Then, we spoke the owner Bomber Restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which has been in operation since 1936. The eatery is facing challenges due to high food costs. Finally, our friends at the Best Advice Show taught us the most effective ways to give and receive feedback.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Theo Scheer, Senior Reporter at the State News at Michigan State University
  • Abra Berens, Chef and bestselling cookbook author
  • Johanna McCoy, The Bomber restaurant owner
  • James Mann, a Bomber patron
  • Zak Rosen, host, The Best Advice Show podcast
  • Jenn Maer, creative leader, brand strategist, storyteller and Design Director at IDEO
Stateside Michigan State Universityschool shootingsschool securitysafetychefvalentine's dayCookingypsilantirestaurantMichigan historyThe Best Advice Showpodcast
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Related Content