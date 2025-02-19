Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, a water main break has occurred in Southwest Detroit, resulting in the flooding of homes, businesses, and basements across hundreds of buildings. Adam Yahya Rayes from Michigan Public discussed his observations during his visit to the site.

Then, as a result of this massive water main break, hundreds of Southwest Detroit residents have been severely affected, with many unable to access their homes. In response, the Detroit Santos Church has opened its doors as a warming center for those impacted by the flooding and is accepting donations. Pastor Rich Colón explained what is needed.

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced he will be instituting a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. Between Windsor and Detroit, uncertainty is roiling one of the most beneficial partnerships on the U.S.-Canadian border. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins spoke with us about how these tariffs might affect the relationship between the two cities as well as Canadian businesses.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

