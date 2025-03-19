Stateside: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, earlier this year, President Trump announced his plans to reduce federal spending. These budget cuts have significantly impacted various agencies across the country, including those involved in refugee resettlement. Mira Sussman, the resource development manager for Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, and Lukas Ziomkowski, the vice president of Refuge Services for Samaritas, discussed how the reduction in funding is affecting refugee resettlement agencies in Michigan.

Additionally, Aaron Dworkin, a poet and educator, founder of the Sphinx Organization, and former dean of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, joined Stateside to discuss his memoir, “Lessons in Gratitude.” This memoir focuses on helping people of color overcome barriers in classical music and shares his own journey as a transracial adoptee.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

