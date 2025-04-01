Stateside: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Michigan Public's Kate Wells talked to us about what we know so far about the Michigan impacts of the elimination of 10,000 jobs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the effect on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP.

Then, Michigan singer-songwriter May Erlewine discussed her new album, What It Takes. The album lays Erlewine's signature dreamy vocals over an edgier sound.

Also, University of Michigan professor Andrew Hoffman talked about his new book, Business School and the Noble Purpose of the Market, which argues that business schools should be better preparing students for a world marked by climate change impacts and huge inequality.

