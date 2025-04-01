© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT

Michigan Public's Kate Wells talked to us about what we know so far about the Michigan impacts of the elimination of 10,000 jobs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the effect on programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP.

Then, Michigan singer-songwriter May Erlewine discussed her new album, What It Takes. The album lays Erlewine's signature dreamy vocals over an edgier sound.

Also, University of Michigan professor Andrew Hoffman talked about his new book, Business School and the Noble Purpose of the Market, which argues that business schools should be better preparing students for a world marked by climate change impacts and huge inequality.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Public
  • May Erlewine, Michigan singer-songwriter
  • Andrew Hoffman, professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business
Stateside businessRoss School of businessUniversity of Michiganeducationeducatorsmusicmusiciansnew albumartistMichigan artistsmichiganderdepartment of health and human servicesUS department of health and human servicesmedicaremedicaid
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
