Stateside: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

This week, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has terminated and rescinded all funding for Michigan Humanities. Michigan Humanities is one of the 56 state jurisdictional humanities councils funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The rescinded federal grants make up 90% of the organization’s budget. Jennifer Rupp, the President and CEO of Michigan Humanities, and Finn Bell, an assistant professor of human services at the University of Michigan, discussed the impact these cuts will have to the organization.

In other news, Lauren Roberts, author of the Powerless trilogy, has published the final book in her best-selling series. She joined the show and talked about concluding her trilogy with her new book, Fearless.

Lastly, the University of Michigan announced the termination of their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Germine H. Awad, a professor of psychology and University Diversity and Social Transformation at the University of Michigan, discussed the reactions students and staff are having about the termination of the DEI initiatives.

