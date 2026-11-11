Ferris State football on the brink of breaking national record

Ferris State University's football team is now one win away from breaking the NCAA Division II record for most consecutive wins.

The team tied the current record with their 80-0 win against Wayne State University on Nov. 7. The victory extended Ferris State's winning streak to 40 games.

The Bulldogs now hold the record with Grand Valley State University, who reached the 40-game mark during the 2007 season.

Head coach Tony Annese said the young talent on the team this year, including freshman quarterback Marcel Jones, have stepped up to contribute to the ongoing winning streak.

"He did a really nice job as did a lot of the young guys," he said. "It just shows… the level of depth that we have. The future is bright."

Annese has been with Ferris State since the 2012 season. During that time, FSU has become the nation's winningest Division II football program over the last decade

The football program at Ferris State University has been successful in recent years, winning the NCAA Division II National Championship in both 2024 and 2025. They have not lost a game since Aug. 31, 2024, when they played the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

FSU's President, Bill Pink, said his football staff and players are extraordinary.

"I'd put our coaches up against any coaches in the country for not only what our student athletes do in the field and on the court and on the ice, but also with how they work with our student athletes in such a good way," he said.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked number one in Division II football. Throughout the season, they have triumphed over other highly ranked teams like Michigan Tech, Davenport and Central Washington.

Ferris State University will attempt to become the sole consecutive wins record holder on Saturday, Nov. 14 when they play the Roosevelt University Lakers at home in Big Rapids.

Copyright 2026 WCMU