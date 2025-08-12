Stateside: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Grand Rapids is considering adopting a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, weighing the need for green development against a project that some business leaders say may drive up housing costs. We spoke with a climate expert about the plan's viability.

Following that, Detroit-based artist Akea Brionne was recently awarded the Kresge Foundation’s Gilda Snowden Emerging Artist Award. She walked us through her artistic process of woven tapestries created with a digital loom.

Also, mobile home lot ownership is increasingly transferred from smaller enterprises to larger corporations, often with negative effects on renters. Jordan Ash, the leader of the Private Equity Stakeholder Project's housing policy team, spoke with Stateside about these consequences.

Plus, juveniles in the Crawford County Probate Court system cleaned the banks of the Au Sable River — and learned to fly fish — as community service. Program leaders and participants spoke about the importance of the experience.

