Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025

On Monday, Ford announced plans for a new mid-sized electric truck to be sold at nearly half the price of the F-150 Lightning. Can BlueOval win a share of the budget market? How does this new venture take on Tesla and Chinese automakers? Jamie LaReau, automotive reporter for the Detroit Free Press, joined Stateside to tell us what she’s hearing.

Then, MSU researchers Jason Burns and Madeline Mavrogordato broke down their new study of what Michiganders believe about schoolteacher salaries, and how those opinions relate to real earnings.

Finally, writer and educator Natalie Bakopolous transported us to the surreal, sun-baked shores of the Adriatic and the Aegean with her new novel, Archipelago.

