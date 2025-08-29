© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
This weekend, the University of Michigan Wolverines are getting ready to take on the University of New Mexico Lobos in Ann Arbor. This marks the first time these two programs will compete against each other, and it’s the first opportunity for fans to see Michigan's freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in action.

Over in East Lansing this fall, students might spot something unusual — a campus bus without a driver. We have details on the autonomous buses hitting the streets at Michigan State University.

Also, we caught up with Michael Ribbens, better known as Scoochie Boochie, a rapper and comedian from West Michigan. He's got a unique style that mixes everyday life with some bold humor, and we chatted about his take on comedy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brian Cook, owner of MGoBlog
  • Judd Herzer,director of Mobility and Innovation at MSU
  • Michael Ribbens aka "Scoochie Boochie," comedian
