Stateside: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

This weekend, the University of Michigan Wolverines are getting ready to take on the University of New Mexico Lobos in Ann Arbor. This marks the first time these two programs will compete against each other, and it’s the first opportunity for fans to see Michigan's freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in action.

Over in East Lansing this fall, students might spot something unusual — a campus bus without a driver. We have details on the autonomous buses hitting the streets at Michigan State University.

Also, we caught up with Michael Ribbens, better known as Scoochie Boochie, a rapper and comedian from West Michigan. He's got a unique style that mixes everyday life with some bold humor, and we chatted about his take on comedy.

