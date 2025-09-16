Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

First, we talked with John Cameron Mitchell about his career and “problemagic cinema.” Mitchell is best known for being the creator and star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and is teaching a film course at the University of Michigan this year.

And Dearborn Chief Public Health Officer Ali Abazeed joined us to discuss the city's Industrial Greenbelt . The project aims to reduce air pollution and calm traffic in a heavily industrialized part of the city.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: