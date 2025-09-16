© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
First, we talked with John Cameron Mitchell about his career and “problemagic cinema.” Mitchell is best known for being the creator and star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and is teaching a film course at the University of Michigan this year.

And Dearborn Chief Public Health Officer Ali Abazeed joined us to discuss the city's Industrial Greenbelt. The project aims to reduce air pollution and calm traffic in a heavily industrialized part of the city.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Cameron Mitchell, director, actor, and playwright
  • Ali Abazeed, chief public health officer and director of public health for Dearborn
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
