Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors met today. We took a deeper look at the voting body — the Federal Open Market Committee — and the topic of discussion: a vote on lowering interest rates by one-quarter of one percentage point.

Then, we heard more about (and from!) Wimee the Robot, a PBS children's television character created in Grand Rapids. The show "Wimee's Words," which introduces children to topics like science, technology, engineering, math and art, will premier a new segment on May 10.

