Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michigan State University’s tenured track faculty union has received official recognition from the university nearly a year after members voted in favor of unionizing. This is the first time MSU’s tenured faculty has achieved collective representation. We talked to union organizer NiCole Buchanan about the union’s journey and the challenges ahead.

Then, we discussed the legacy of Lansing native Terry Brunk, better known as the wrestler Sabu. He was known throughout the global professional wrestling industry for his intense performances. We’ll talk about what the wrestler’s character meant and represented for Lebanese-American fans.

And, a look back at a revolutionary force in punk rock: MC5, a band cofounded by Wayne Kramer and Fred “Sonic” Smith in the 1960s.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • NiCole Buchanan, organizer with Michigan State University's Union of Tenure Stream Faculty
  • Khalil AlHajal, Detroit Free Press deputy opinion editor
  • Shaffee Abraham, former radio host and former wrestling “manager” of Sabu
  • Brad Tolinski, former editor-in-chief of Guitar World magazine
  • Jaan Uhelszki, co-founder of CREEM
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan State Universitylabor unionswrestlingrock music
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes