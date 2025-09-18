Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Michigan State University’s tenured track faculty union has received official recognition from the university nearly a year after members voted in favor of unionizing. This is the first time MSU’s tenured faculty has achieved collective representation. We talked to union organizer NiCole Buchanan about the union’s journey and the challenges ahead.

Then, we discussed the legacy of Lansing native Terry Brunk, better known as the wrestler Sabu. He was known throughout the global professional wrestling industry for his intense performances. We’ll talk about what the wrestler’s character meant and represented for Lebanese-American fans.

And, a look back at a revolutionary force in punk rock: MC5, a band cofounded by Wayne Kramer and Fred “Sonic” Smith in the 1960s.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

