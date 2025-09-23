Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

On this episode of Stateside: A Michigan State University professor who called the 2020 election “crooked” is now the general counsel for the Federal Communications Commission. MSU student and journalist Theo Scheer brought us the details .

Then, poet Tyler Dunston is coming to Literati in Ann Arbor tonight to present his new book of poems, Octaves. His chapbook is a finalist for the Moonstone Press competition and challenges readers to consider that moments happening around us are much more than a moment fixed in our own experience.

And, authors Gail Offen and John Milan discussed their book about Michigan food and drink brands. They helped us dig a little deeper into all the ways Michigan food and drinks helped shape our state, from Kowalski Franks to Shatila’s famous mamoul to pasties from the Upper Peninsula.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

