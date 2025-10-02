Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

On this edition of Stateside: Brian Allnutt of Planet Detroit joined us to discuss the many data centers proposed in Washtenaw County, and how local communities are concerned about the stress these facilities could put on our local resources.

Then, our 2025 summer interns presented their final project examining deer overpopulation in Michigan. We heard about a man in Kent County nicknamed the “deer sheriff,” who picks up roadkill as a full-time job. We learned from several experts with the state government on what’s being done to mitigate deer-vehicle collisions. And intern Miles Anderson reflected on the decline of hunting culture in Michigan after visiting his grandpa, an avid hunter, in northern Michigan.

Finally, we talked about the new fashion management program at the College For Creative Studies in Detroit. Department chair Aki Choklat joined us to talk about the ways the industry has shaped their expansion.

