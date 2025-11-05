Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

Detroit's 2025 elections concluded last night. First, Malachi Barrett, reporter at Bridge Detroit, and Bryce Huffman, engagement editor at Bridge Detroit, provided insight into the results. Also, various school funding topics showed up on the Michigan ballot. Michigan Public Data Reporter Adam Yahya Rayes walked us through the voter response to those ballot proposals. Plus, a lot of eyes have been on New York's mayoral election. We learned more about the effect of the "Mamdani moment" in Michigan from Rima Mohammad, a professor of clinical pharmacy, Ann Arbor resident, and member of the Ann Arbor Board of Education.

