© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Detroit's 2025 elections concluded last night. First, Malachi Barrett, reporter at Bridge Detroit, and Bryce Huffman, engagement editor at Bridge Detroit, provided insight into the results. Also, various school funding topics showed up on the Michigan ballot. Michigan Public Data Reporter Adam Yahya Rayes walked us through the voter response to those ballot proposals. Plus, a lot of eyes have been on New York's mayoral election. We learned more about the effect of the "Mamdani moment" in Michigan from Rima Mohammad, a professor of clinical pharmacy, Ann Arbor resident, and member of the Ann Arbor Board of Education.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Malachi Barrett, reporter at Bridge Detroit
  • Bryce Huffman, engagement editor at Bridge Detroit
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter at Michigan Public
  • Rima Mohammad, professor of clinical pharmacy, Ann Arbor resident, member of the Ann Arbor Board of Education
Tags
Stateside On Air school fundingballot proposalsballotMichiganmichigan politicselectionDetroit ElectionsDetroitmayoral electionmayor
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes