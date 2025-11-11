Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025

First, we discussed conservation efforts in the Huron River Watershed in the wake of federal funding cuts. The Huron River’s drainage flows through seven of the state’s most populous counties and ends in Lake Erie. The Huron River Watershed Council is hosting its annual conference, the State of the Huron , on Wednesday, November 12.

Then, we revisited a conversation from June with former Navy pilot Kegan Gill about his recent memoir, Phoenix Revival . Gill wrote about his escape from a fighter jet traveling 695 miles per hour, approaching the speed of sound. It’s the fastest survived ejection in naval aviation history.

And, we spoke with Diana Martha Louis about her new book, Colored Insane. Louis chronicles the experiences of Black women in postbellum 19th-century American asylums, and how Black Americans have articulated the psychological scars of slavery.

