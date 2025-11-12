Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
Michigan State University has paused admissions to 27 graduate programs. Reporter Tori Witke joined us to discuss the impact of this decision.
Also, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook gave her first public remarks since President Trump attempted to fire her from the Board of Governors. Susan Tompour, personal finance columnist, told us what Cook had to say about the U.S. economy.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Tori Witke, reporter at WKAR
- Susan Tompor, personal finance columnist for the Detroit Free Press