© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Michigan State University has paused admissions to 27 graduate programs. Reporter Tori Witke joined us to discuss the impact of this decision.

Also, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook gave her first public remarks since President Trump attempted to fire her from the Board of Governors. Susan Tompour, personal finance columnist, told us what Cook had to say about the U.S. economy.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tori Witke, reporter at WKAR
  • Susan Tompor, personal finance columnist for the Detroit Free Press
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan State Universitygraduate studentFederal ReserveLisa Cooktrump administrationhigher education
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes