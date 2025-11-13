Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

First, we talked to the interim director of Wayne County’s health department about the expansion of Rx Kids to several Wayne County communities. The program provides cash to new and expectant mothers, with the goal of reducing infant mortality and poverty.

Then, we learned about a program at a Detroit high school that provides bikes for students . Some students proposed the project as a solution to chronic absenteeism.

And, we got a sneak peak at a new release from one of Detroit’s most innovative jazz groups of the '70s and '80s, Griot Galaxy. They’re releasing a new vinyl album of a rare live performance, originally broadcast on WUOM in 1979.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

