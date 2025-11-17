Stateside: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

First, with government subsidies hanging in the balance in Congress, some Michiganders are worried about finding affordable health insurance. We sat down with Grand Rapids resident Rachel Dziabuda, one such Michigander, to learn more.

Then, Michigan author Angeline Boulley spoke with us about her third novel, Sisters in the Wind, set in a fictional tribal community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Also, Michigan Public's On Hand explored the long term football rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University. We spoke to Michael Rosenberg, senior writer for Sports Illustrated, and Tyrone Wheatley, former running back for the University of Michigan and current coach for the Wayne State Warriors football team, to get into the history of The Game.

Want to submit a question to On Hand or a story about the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org



If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

