Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:52 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, with government subsidies hanging in the balance in Congress, some Michiganders are worried about finding affordable health insurance. We sat down with Grand Rapids resident Rachel Dziabuda, one such Michigander, to learn more.

Then, Michigan author Angeline Boulley spoke with us about her third novel, Sisters in the Wind, set in a fictional tribal community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Also, Michigan Public's On Hand explored the long term football rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University. We spoke to Michael Rosenberg, senior writer for Sports Illustrated, and Tyrone Wheatley, former running back for the University of Michigan and current coach for the Wayne State Warriors football team, to get into the history of The Game.

Want to submit a question to On Hand or a story about the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rachel Dziabuda, Grand Rapids resident and therapist
  • Angeline Boulley, author of Firekeepers Daughter, Warrior Girl Unearthed, and Sisters in the Wind
  • Michael Rosenberg, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and author of War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, and America in a Time of Unrest
  • Tyrone Wheatley, coach for the Wayne State Warriors football team, former running back for the University of Michigan and former NFL player
college football football ohio state university University of Michigan Native writers Indigenous book Native American insurance subsidies government shutdown
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes