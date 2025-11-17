Stateside: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025
First, with government subsidies hanging in the balance in Congress, some Michiganders are worried about finding affordable health insurance. We sat down with Grand Rapids resident Rachel Dziabuda, one such Michigander, to learn more.
Then, Michigan author Angeline Boulley spoke with us about her third novel, Sisters in the Wind, set in a fictional tribal community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Also, Michigan Public's On Hand explored the long term football rivalry between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University. We spoke to Michael Rosenberg, senior writer for Sports Illustrated, and Tyrone Wheatley, former running back for the University of Michigan and current coach for the Wayne State Warriors football team, to get into the history of The Game.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Rachel Dziabuda, Grand Rapids resident and therapist
- Angeline Boulley, author of Firekeepers Daughter, Warrior Girl Unearthed, and Sisters in the Wind
- Michael Rosenberg, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and author of War As They Knew It: Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, and America in a Time of Unrest
- Tyrone Wheatley, coach for the Wayne State Warriors football team, former running back for the University of Michigan and former NFL player