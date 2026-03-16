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Michigan Public Spring Thank You gifts

Michigan Public
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
graphic with a small keychain tote bag with the words "mini tote. big impact. $10/month" written across it
Rep your love for Michigan Public with a small, durable, and stylish accessory. This mini tote bag can be used as a charming coin wallet, a decorative accessory for a backpack, or just a fun keychain!
Donate $10/month today!
graphic showing a cream-colored bucket hat with a colored michigan public logo. text on the graphic says "michigan public has you covered"
Sport this Michigan Public bucket hat anytime! Wear it while playing golf, going hiking, or relaxing at the beach. It folds down to a small size for easy portability. It saves space and fits easily into a suitcase, handbag or purse. And the lightweight hat is perfect for daily activities under the sun!
Donate $15/month today!
graphic showing a cream colored shirt with a "that's what they say" logo on it. text says "Express yourself" $20/month or $240/year
Are you a fan of That's What They Say? Get your hands on this t-shirt, dedicated to everyone's favorite segment by Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector! Printed on an extra soft, natural color Bella Canvas t-shirt.
Donate $20/month today!
graphic showing a grey tshirt with "public radio nerd" written in white letters. Text on the graphic says "a classic returns!" $20/month or $240/year
Be proud to show off your inner nerd! Rep Michigan Public and support public radio with this Public Radio Nerd T-Shirt. This super graphic is printed on a dark heather grey, cotton blend t-shirt, and features the Michigan Public color logo on the left sleeve.
Donate $20/month today!
a graphiuc showing a stainless steel water bottle with a colorful michigan public logo. text reads "stay refreshed and informed on the go"
Great for the gym, hikes or general use. This reusable Thor vacuum bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel. Maintains temperatures with a vacuum insulation with copper plating. Easily carry this bottle around with it's integrated carry loop on the screw-on-lid. Finish: Silver bottle has a powder-coated finish with the full-color Michigan Public logo. Capacity: 24 oz.
Donate $25/month today!
graphic showing a tan shirt with a black squirrel design. text reads "all critters considered" $24/month or $300/year
Are you nuts about public radio? We sure are! Support Michigan Public and local artists with this squirrel-themed t-shirt. The artwork was created by Ishpeming-based artist Chloe Walimaa. Printed on an extra soft, Heather Tan Bella Canvas t-shirt.
Donate $25/month today!
graphic with a black Carhartt cooler backpack with white michigan public logo. text says "go everywhere with michigan public" $100/month or $1200/year
Take Michigan Public with you anywhere you go this spring with this Carhartt cooler backpack. Whether you're working hard, relaxing, or spending time with friends & family, this durable cooler backpack keeps your drinks close at hand while providing hands-free carrying convenience!
Donate $100/month today!
graphic that says "donate for a chance to discover Japan by bullet train!" scenic images of Japan are featured on top
When you give, you will also be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Japan, with host Rebecca Hector, with visits to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima, all connected by the world famous Bullet Trains.
Donate today!

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