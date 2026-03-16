Michigan Public Spring Thank You gifts
Sport this Michigan Public bucket hat anytime! Wear it while playing golf, going hiking, or relaxing at the beach. It folds down to a small size for easy portability. It saves space and fits easily into a suitcase, handbag or purse. And the lightweight hat is perfect for daily activities under the sun!
Great for the gym, hikes or general use. This reusable Thor vacuum bottle is made from double-walled stainless steel. Maintains temperatures with a vacuum insulation with copper plating. Easily carry this bottle around with it's integrated carry loop on the screw-on-lid. Finish: Silver bottle has a powder-coated finish with the full-color Michigan Public logo. Capacity: 24 oz.