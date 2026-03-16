Win a trip to discover Japan by bullet train with Michigan Public

MICHIGAN PUBLIC OFFICIAL DRAWING RULES

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution is necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by contributing at michiganpublic.org, or through an online valid donation link, or 888-258-9866. All contributions made by Monthly Sustainers will also be automatically included in the Michigan Public Fund Drive Japan drawing. Entries not associated with a contribution through Michigan Public can be made only by completing this form or https://www.michiganpublic.org/giveaway. All entry information collected for the purpose of this drawing will be used for this drawing and no other purposes.

To be included, entries should be made through one of the above means between 12 a.m. ET on Monday, March 16, 2026 and 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 23, 2026.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 or older and in the United States can enter the Michigan Public Spring Fund Drive Trip Drawing except employees of Michigan Public, their immediate family, or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

PRIZE: The winner of the drawing will win a trip for two on Michigan Public’s listener trip to Japan: (based on double occupancy):

October 6 - 17, 2026

INCLUDED: Trip includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit (DTW) for two, hotel accommodations (based on double occupancy) during the tour, bullet train transportation as outlined in the itinerary, a professional tour director, and some meals while on the tour.

NOT INCLUDED: Alcoholic beverages, room service and gratuities for hotel staff, additional meals not listed in the trip brochure, and any activities or items not listed in the itinerary for the selected trip.

PRIZE VALUE: $19,340 ($8,995pp + $675pp travel insurance)

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning name (and three backup winners) will be randomly drawn by Monday, March 30, 2026. The winner will be sent a notification via telephone or email that day. If any winner cannot collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 10 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up and subsequent back-ups thereof until the prize is awarded.

The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Public and will be available by writing to Michigan Public, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Michigan Public Spring Fund Drive Trip Drawing, participants agree to these Official Rules and that Michigan Public, its agents, and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the drawing. The prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Public may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation. Taxes and expenses resulting from winning this prize are the responsibility of the winner. The winner must provide their social security number and may receive an IRS Form 1099 with the above-stated prize value by applicable law.

RESTRICTIONS: Restrictions may apply. Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of Michigan Public concerning the administration of the drawing and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.

If the chosen trip unexpectedly fails to proceed due to strikes, conflicts, pandemics, Acts of God, or any other reason, the pledge drive trip winner is not entitled to a cash refund, but may be entitled trip insurance coverage benefits. Pledge drive trip winners must be at least 18 years of age, in good health to travel, have a valid Passport (good for 6 months following the date of the trip) and provide any other travel documents required by the United States and visiting country (Japan), including, but not limited to a valid U.S. Driver’s License or other valid state photo identification card issued by a competent state agency that will allow air travel. The tours may involve hiking, walking, standing, and/or other physical activity, and it is up to each passenger to determine if they are fit for the selected travel.