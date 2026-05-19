Michigan Public and Stephen Henderson launch new statewide call-in show: “Michigan, We Need to Talk”

It’s time for Michiganders to engage in some real talk. That’s the idea behind Michigan, We Need to Talk, a new weekly live call-in program launching in summer 2026 from Michigan Public and journalist Stephen Henderson.

Hosted and produced by Henderson, the show will bring together voices from across the state for thoughtful, live, unscripted conversations about the issues shaping life in Michigan. It will air statewide on Michigan Public on Thursday evenings at 8:00 p.m.

Henderson has a vision.

“This show will be a space for inquiry, context, and conversation, where people can hear stories and policy perspectives about the issues that challenge us as Michiganders,” said Henderson. “They can ask questions and listen to one another in a way that feels increasingly rare. It won’t be a shouting match, adorned by insults and framed by humiliation of guests or listeners.”

“This project is grounded in a simple belief,” said Wendy Turner, Executive Director of Michigan Public. “People want more than noise. They want to understand what’s really going on and hear directly from each other. We’re proud to open our airwaves and phone lines to conversations that reflect the full range of experiences across Michigan.”

The Center for Michigan, publisher of Bridge Michigan, and Michigan Public are collaborating to provide administration and distribution support for this important and timely show.

“Inviting a more expansive understanding of our state is the core of our work,” said Katy Locker, CEO of The Center for Michigan. "This show brings that to life in a new and powerful way.”

Henderson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and one of Michigan’s most respected voices, will guide each conversation with a focus on clarity, fairness, and understanding.

“At a time when a lot of people feel talked at or talked about, this show is about talking with each other,” Henderson said. “We’re making space for real conversation.”

Listeners can sign up to get show information and updates at miweneedtotalk.org

Michigan Public will provide the technical and distribution support, ensuring all Michiganders can participate. The Center for Michigan is the fiscal sponsor for the project. Funding for the project is provided by a grant from The Kresge Foundation. Additional details about the show’s schedule and format will be announced ahead of its summer launch.



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Michigan Public is the state’s most listened-to public radio service. It is a statewide public media organization connecting hundreds of thousands of listeners each week with trusted news, thoughtful conversation and programming that reflects life across Michigan. Michigan Public broadcasts at 91.7 FM in Ann Arbor/Detroit, 104.1 FM in Grand Rapids, 91.1 FM in Flint, 89.7 FM in Lansing and 91.3 FM Port Huron, and is available online at michiganpublic.org. Licensed to the University of Michigan, Michigan Public is based in Ann Arbor.

Stephen Henderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and one of Michigan’s most trusted and influential voices. His career has included leadership and reporting roles at national news organizations such as The Chicago Tribune, Knight Ridder’s Washington Bureau, and The Baltimore Sun, as well as more than a decade at The Detroit Free Press, where he led the editorial page and became the paper’s first Black Pulitzer Prize winner. Henderson also spent ten years hosting Detroit Today and then Created Equal, a daily public affairs show on WDET, Detroit’s public radio station. He is a founder of BridgeDetroit, a non-profit newsroom in Detroit, and founded The Tuxedo Project, a literary and community initiative rooted in his hometown. Henderson is the co-author of The Civility Book (Wayne State University Press, 2025). His work is grounded in helping people better understand one another and engage thoughtfully across differences.

The Center for Michigan is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making Michigan better through high-quality journalism and engagement. Its publications, Bridge Michigan and BridgeDetroit, serve communities across the state with reporting that informs, connects, and engages residents on the issues that matter most.