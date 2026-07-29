Michigan Public is an official partner of Detroit Story Fest

The oldest human art form comes to the stage for the Detroit Story Fest – live journalism that celebrates our city. Michigan Public is an official partner. Early Bird tickets are now on sale.

Real stories, real stakes, told equally by journalists that have spent their lives covering Detroit, and your neighbors who call it home. Story Fest showcases the city’s best storytellers alongside comedians, filmmakers, dancers, and musicians for a performance that’s second to none.

This year’s theme is: Villains, featuring stories about what we fear, what we misunderstand, and what we become.

What might you encounter? Inquiring minds would like to know.

About the Event:

Detroit Story Fest is an annual celebration of the best stories from across the city on one stage. It’s a night of intimacy, humor, and surprise, as local reporters, artists and neighbors share stories about the city we call home. It happens just once a year.

Who You’ll Hear From:

Journalists from Michigan Public, Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, WDET, BridgeDetroit, Bridge Michigan, and others will take the stage, alongside local artists and storytellers.

When and Where:

October 8th at the Detroit Opera

Tickets:

Early bird tickets start at $30 and are limited.

Reserve your seat!

Sponsors:

Detroit Story Fest is presented by the Detroit Opera and Americans United for the Separation of Church and State .

And is sponsored by the Knight Foundation.

Interested in supporting Story Fest? Email sponsorships@backpocket.media

About Back Pocket Presents:

Back Pocket Presents is a team of journalists and artists that produces live events that connect journalism, neighbors, and art through stories.