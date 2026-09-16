Michigan Public Names Brian Manzullo as Managing Editor of Multiplatform News Strategy

Michigan Public News Director Vincent Duffy is pleased to announce that Brian Manzullo has joined Michigan Public as the station’s inaugural Managing Editor of Multiplatform News Strategy.

Before joining Michigan Public, Manzullo spent more than 14 years at the Detroit Free Press. Most recently, he served as Digital Director, overseeing the newsroom’s digital strategy and operations. Prior to coming to Detroit, Manzullo worked as an online sports producer for The Arizona Republic in Phoenix. He is also a graduate of Central Michigan University.

In this new position, Manzullo will help lead efforts to strengthen Michigan Public’s digital journalism and elevate the quality, impact, and reach of the station’s work across platforms. This role will play an important part in ensuring that Michigan Public’s award-winning journalism continues to reach and serve Michiganders around the state.

“We’re thrilled to have Brian join the team,” said Duffy. “As Michigan Public continues to grow, it’s becoming clear that our digital offerings are a key area for expansion. This new role, and Brian’s experience in digital operations, allows us to continue evolving as an organization. We’re very excited.”

Manzullo will be based out of Michigan Public’s Ann Arbor office, working closely with both the newsroom and the digital team to direct the station’s digital storytelling. Manzullo will step into this role on Monday, Sept. 21.