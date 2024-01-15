Bus service between downtown Detroit and Metro Airport set to launch in March

Hopping into a Lyft or Uber after a long flight — maybe even a flight delay or two — is often a relief for weary passengers. But the rides come at steep prices: The fare for a reporter to ride from Detroit Metro Airport to downtown Detroit was over $50.

Beginning in March, Detroit-area passengers could have a new, less expensive option: a bus service that would run sixteen times per day roundtrip between downtown Detroit and the Detroit Metro Airport.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan — or RTA — said fares will be up to $15 one way, though discounts could be available for eligible passengers.

The coach-style buses — operated by Indian Trails, the company that operates the D2A2, Michigan Flyer, and AirRide services — would have plenty of room for luggage, WiFi access for passengers, and wheelchair lifts, said Megan Owens, director of the transit advocacy group Transportation Riders United.

"For years as we've gone around and talked to people about what they want to see from public transit, airport service is always very high on the list. When RTA starts this service it'll be another really positive opportunity for people to be able to get around without having to drive," Owens said.

The RTA said the downtown Detroit pick-up and drop-off location is still to be determined, but they have proposed the west side of Washington Boulevard near State Street or the intersection of Park Avenue and Bagley Street next to Grand Circus Park as possible locations. The agency said buses will stop at both airport terminals — McNamara and Evans (formerly North) — and will operate from about 3:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

The RTA is accepting public comment through January 17 via phone at 313-402-1020, email at info@rtamichigan.org, or mail to RTA Michigan, 1001 Woodward Ave., Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226.