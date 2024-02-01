MDOT launches survey to gauge opinions on potential gas tax replacement

The Michigan Department of Transportation has launched a survey to gauge public sentiment on a road service charge. The road service charge would charge drivers a few cents per mile driven. It’s a potential replacement for the state gas tax, which accounts for around half of the state road funding.

Michael Frezell is a spokesperson for MDOT, he says the gas tax is on the decline. “Revenue has been declining over the years. Obviously, there's a push to switch to electric vehicles, more fuel efficient vehicles and the cost of maintaining the road transportation network is higher now,” he said.

He gave an example of how road service changes could be implemented “You could have a device hooked up to your vehicle that could track your mileage and report how much mileage you are using,” he said.

Frezell emphasized that the policy is only being researched, and that a law change would need legislative approval. “We have nothing implemented right now and I want to make the point that any changes to the funding system would have to be approved by policy, by law, by our state legislature, and governor.”

The survey would take 10 to 15 minutes. Respondents would receive a $10 gift card for their participation. If participants are interested they can sign up to participate in a pilot demonstration program. Incentives for participation would range from $75 to $500.

The survey runs through March 1.

