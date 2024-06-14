MDOT conducting survey on road safety for vulnerable road users

The Michigan Department of Transportation has begun an online survey analyzing the safety of the state’s roads and transportation infrastructure. It’s part of an effort to make roads safer for vulnerable road users. As a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state must file reports on road safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, people with disabilities, and others getting around without motor vehicles. This new survey is an extension of an MDOT’s report from last year.

The survey asks residents for their opinions on current road safety efforts, including what they believe is most important and what needs to be improved. “We want to make sure that we're really reaching out to the public and making sure that we're getting all that great information,” said Carissa McQuiston, safety programs manager at MDOT.

She said the department plans to build on last year’s vulnerable road user report with insights on various safety measures. “When you cross the roadways, the enhancements we put on there: the markings, the signs, the different devices we use to cross pedestrians, those are important,” she said. McQuiston pointed to things like bike lanes, safe school routes, sidewalks, and road crossings as things MDOT wants feedback on.

McQuiston said the department was interested in hearing specific insights from residents. “We talk about identifying and analyzing locations for risk factors. Some of those high-speed crossing locations have more risk factors," she said. "We asked for opinions on the midblock crossings when you cross arterials and those busy streets, you know, how do you feel about that?”

MDOT’s survey is available on its website. The department is also hosting a series of open houses to further discuss road safety with state residents. The first is June 20 at the Dearborn centennial public library.