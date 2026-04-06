General Motors sued over alleged Cadillac Lyriq defects

A class action lawsuit filed against General Motors last week alleges defects in the company’s Cadillac Lyriq, a luxury electric vehicle that the brand began producing in 2022.

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial and for the lawsuit to be considered class action, because they say the defect affects all Lyriq owners.

The lawsuit was filed in Washington State on April 2 on behalf of two complainants who owned or leased Cadillac Lyriqs. The complaint alleges that the electric SUV has significant defects, and that GM was aware of these defects when marketing the vehicle.

“GM has long known of these defects through pre-release testing, internal engineering reports, warranty claims, dealership repair reports, NHTSA complaints, and/or consumer reports. Despite this knowledge, GM continued to market the Cadillac Lyriq as a reliable luxury electric vehicle, listing the vehicle at a premium price,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that the vehicle’s defects make it nonfunctional and unable to start, charge, or operate.

GM sold 3,370 Lyriqs in the first quarter of 2026.

General Motors and the lawyer for the plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.