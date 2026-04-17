Cheboygan hydro plant revived, water levels dropping behind dam

The water level behind the Cheboygan Dam and Lock Dam Complex began falling Friday afternoon after the Lock Complex's hydroelectric generation station became operational. Crews worked around the clock to revive the shuttered facility that had not been in operation since 2023.

The water behind the dam had been creeping up for days as snowmelt and heavy rains combined to bring the Cheboygan River to within inches of overtopping the structure or causing it to fail.

The Michigan State Police said water levels dropped nearly two inches in the first few hours following the revival of the facility as more water could move through the dam. The latest update showed the water level was 6.48 inches from reaching the top of the dam.

"We're staying on the ground in Cheboygan," Consumers Energy spokesperson Katie Carey told WCMU. Consumers is one of many groups who helped bring the plant back online. "Our teams are to continue monitoring it and monitoring the situation. ... We're not out of the woods yet, but things are moving in the right direction."

The area remained in the "set" stage of the county's "Ready, Set, Go" safety protocol Friday afternoon. At that stage, people are asked to begin preparing vehicles and essentials for a possible evacuation.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.