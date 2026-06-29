Michigan Fourth of July travel expected to reach record levels

AAA predicts that more than 2.6 million Michigan residents will travel farther than 50 miles from home for the Independence Day holiday.

The holiday period runs from Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, July 5.

AAA expects that 85% of travelers will drive to their destinations.

Adrienne K. Woodland is the Public Relations Program Consultant for AAA.

She says there is a reason why a majority of travelers are choosing to drive.

“It continues to dominate because there's a flexibility aspect to driving. Our forecast looks at folks that travel fifty miles or more away from home. Destinations that are maybe 100 and 150 miles away from your home, a lot of those destinations are easier to drive to versus flying,” said Woodland.

While air travel rates are decreasing slightly, cruising and other modes of transportation are seeing increases.

Woodland said travelers are continuing with their holiday traditions but are being more strategic with how they travel.

“Rather than staying home, many travelers are choosing to offset travel costs by taking shorter vacations, choosing destinations closer to home, closely comparing the costs between driving and flying, planning a cruise or an all-inclusive resort where costs are more defined, and then cutting back on extras like eating-out or souvenirs,” said Woodland.

While this is not the largest increase in travelers compared to the previous year, it still sets a record for Fourth of July travel in Michigan.

AAA advises travelers to remain vigilant during their commutes.

According to AAA, nearly 350 people are killed nationally each year outside a disabled vehicle.

Woodland said drivers should take several precautions to protect themselves and others on the road.

“The roads are definitely going to be busy, so it is really important that drivers do a couple of things. One they focus on the task of driving, put down any distractions, make sure you and everyone in your vehicle are wearing your seatbelts. And slow down, and move over when approaching an emergency responder, and stranded motorists on the side of the roadway,” said Woodland.

Travelers looking to avoid the heaviest traffic, may benefit from adjusting their departure times.

“One of the things drivers can do to avoid heavier traffic is leave earlier in the day. Some of the worst times to travel during that holiday period are between the hours of 12 p.m. and as late as 7 p.m.. So again, anyone that can get out before maybe 11 a.m., you could possibly miss some of the heavier traffic,” said Woodland.