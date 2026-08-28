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Ingham County solar project gets greenlight, after trying to bypass local opposition

WKAR | By Andrew Roth
Published August 28, 2026 at 9:33 AM EDT
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A proposed solar facility in mid-Michigan is the first project to move forward after asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to review its plans that ran into local objections.

The 90-megawatt solar facility will span three townships in southern Ingham County.

The project’s developer was the first to ask the MPSC to review a proposal that faced local opposition. A 2023 state law gave developers the option to bypass local zoning rules for renewable energy projects.

But the communities chose to work with the project developer rather than waiting for a hearing before the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Under the agreement Thursday, Leslie, Onondaga and Vevay Townships will split payments of $180,000 proportionally, according to how many of the panels are within their boundaries.

It also set regulations for noise levels and lighting, among other requirements.

Ingham County chose to reach its own agreement with the project developer, waiving its right to intervene in the case in exchange for a direct payment of $180,000.

The 2023 state law giving permitting and siting power for some renewable energy facilities to the Michigan Public Service Commission is still being contested in court.
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Transportation & Infrastructure mpscmichigan public service commissionsolar farms
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