AAA: Michigan gas price hits 2026 high

In what won’t be a surprise to Michigan motorists, gasoline prices have hit a new high for the year.

AAA Michigan reported Monday morning the price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $4.93, up $1.75 compared to a year ago.

The most expensive gas can be found in Ann Arbor ($4.97), Lansing ($4.95) and Jackson ($4.95). Motorists are paying a little bit less in Flint ($4.90) and Marquette ($4.79).

"Michigan drivers are seeing a significant increase at the pump, with gas prices climbing 62 cents in just one week and reaching their highest levels since July 2022," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, in a statement. "This sharp jump highlights the continued volatility of the global oil market and its impact on drivers."

Diesel prices have risen too. The average price for a gallon of diesel is now $6.81, up 66 cents in the past week. A year ago, a gallon of diesel was costing $3.70.

Higher prices come as world crude oil prices hang around $100 a barrel and demand is up.