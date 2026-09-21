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AAA: Michigan gas price hits 2026 high

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
High gas prices have Michigan motorists pumping the brakes at the pump
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
High gas prices in Saginaw, Michigan

In what won’t be a surprise to Michigan motorists, gasoline prices have hit a new high for the year.

 AAA Michigan reported Monday morning the price for a gallon of regular unleaded hit $4.93, up $1.75 compared to a year ago.

The most expensive gas can be found in Ann Arbor ($4.97), Lansing ($4.95) and Jackson ($4.95). Motorists are paying a little bit less in Flint ($4.90) and Marquette ($4.79).

"Michigan drivers are seeing a significant increase at the pump, with gas prices climbing 62 cents in just one week and reaching their highest levels since July 2022," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, in a statement. "This sharp jump highlights the continued volatility of the global oil market and its impact on drivers."

Diesel prices have risen too. The average price for a gallon of diesel is now $6.81, up 66 cents in the past week. A year ago, a gallon of diesel was costing $3.70.

Higher prices come as world crude oil prices hang around $100 a barrel and demand is up.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure gasoline pricesgasolinecrude oil
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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