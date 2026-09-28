It's time to prepare for Michigan's next emergency

As Autumn takes hold, the Michigan State Police is recommending it’s time to start preparing for severe weather ahead.

September is Preparedness Month in Michigan.

In 2026, Michiganders have already navigated severe spring storms, tornadoes and historic floods.

“The past year has reminded us that disasters can impact any Michigan community, at any time,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police.

The MSP is recommending:



Make a family emergency plan.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Get involved in their community by taking action to prepare for emergencies.

Know the different types of emergencies that could happen and appropriate responses to stay safe.

State officials remind Michiganders to include their family pets in their emergency preparedness planning.

“While it is important to have transportation, food, medications, and other supplies ready for ourselves, it is just as crucial to have these resources for our animals. Emergencies affect everyone,” said Tim Boring, the director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Recommendations include:



Bag it: Have a go-kit ready for your animals.

Practice it: Make sure your animals are comfortable with their crates, carriers, or trailers.

Arrange it: Know where you can go with your animals.

Tag it: Make sure animals have proper identification.

Document it: Keep animals up to date on routine vaccinations and have a copy of their medical records.

Emergency preparedness extends to making sure your insurance coverage is ready too.

“Michiganders have experienced several severe weather events, and as we look ahead to winter, it is important to create a preparedness plan to help protect your family, home, and finances in the event of a disaster,” said Anita Fox, director the Michigan Department of Insurance and Finance Services.

Fox said now is a good time for Michiganders to review their insurance policies, secure important documents, and make sure they have the right coverage in place before disasters strike.

She suggests Michiganders should store copies of insurance documents securely, either in a safe deposit box or in cloud storage, to ensure they are accessible during emergencies.