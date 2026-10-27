Dam neighbors want Consumers to sell the structures so they don't get demolished

In the coming days, the Michigan Public Service Commission may decide whether to approve Consumer Energy’s plan to sell 13 dams to an out-of-state private equity firm

In September 2025, Consumers Energy announced the plan to sell its hydroelectric dams in Michigan to a Maryland-based company for $1 each.

Confluence Hydro, a subsidiary of Hull Energy, would buy the dams while entering a 30-year contract to purchase the power they generate, under the terms of the agreement. Consumers said it's an effort to reduce long-term costs while keeping the dams operational.

For more than a year, people living near the Lower Peninsula dams have been waiting for a decision on their future.

On Tuesday, the public relations firm hired by Confluence Hydro organized a zoom conference with local business owners, town officials, and others to talk about their support of the dam deal.

Jacob Veith, the superintendent of Bear Lake Schools in Manistee County, said the dams helped create the lakes that are the “life’s blood” of many communities and the recreational economy they’ve made possible.

Vieth and others said they're concerned that without a new owner, the dams will be dismantled.

“Our local economy depends on these recreational opportunities that draw tourists and fishermen here from all over the country,” said Veith.

But the sale proposal has come under fire from conservation groups and others concerned the out-of-state investors won’t take care of the dams.

Howard Learner represents groups urging the Michigan Public Service Commission to reject the deal.

“It’s a bad deal that potentially leaves Michigan ratepayers and taxpayers left holding the financial bag,” said Learner.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has meetings scheduled this week and next. But it’s unclear if the dam sale will be discussed at either.