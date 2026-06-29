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Michigan is expected to swelter with extremely hot temperatures over the next few days

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published June 29, 2026 at 8:30 PM EDT
Excessive heat will cover much of Michigan this week. Experts say to stay hydrated to keep safe from the rising temperatures.
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Excessive heat will cover much of Michigan this week. Experts say to stay hydrated to keep safe from the rising temperatures.

The next few days are expected to be uncomfortable as unusually hot weather descends on Michigan and across most of the nation.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90’s, with feels-like conditions — which take humidity into account — topping out well over 100 degrees in many parts of Michigan.

Many communities, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Flint, are opening cooling centers to give people a place to chill out as the mercury rises.

The Associated Press reports heat-related injuries can happen in a matter of minutes, especially to those who don’t prepare for the weather by hydrating, wearing light clothing, avoiding the hottest times of the day and minimizing exposure to the sun.

It’s not just the heat.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an air quality alert for ozone in seven southeast Michigan counties for Monday, and another alert for west Michigan on Tuesday.

The department said hourly ozone concentrations are anticipated to reach and exceed the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range for multiple hours.

“There is the potential for multiple high ozone days this week,” said EGLE Meteorologist Alec Kownacki. “So, we will be diligently tracking weather patterns into the weekend and calling alerts as necessary.”

Meanwhile, utilities are gearing up for a sharp rise in demand for electricity to run air conditioners.

Brian Wheeler is a Consumers Energy spokesman. He encouraged people to limit their use of other appliances while the air conditioner counters the heat. He said doing so will help keep their utility bill rising along with the temperature.

 “For Consumers Energy customers, the hours between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. are higher-priced on weekdays than the whole rest of the day,” said Wheeler. “It’s really a matter of trying to shift your energy usage.”

The weather forecast does not predict a break in the heat wave until the Fourth of July weekend.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
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Weather summerexcessive heatheat waveozone action dayozoneAir Qualitycmsconsumers energy
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
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