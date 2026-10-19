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How El Niño could impact the coming Michigan winter

Michigan Public | By Brian Manzullo
Published October 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
NOAA Seasonal Temperature Outlook map for Dec-Jan-Feb 2026-27, issued October 15, 2026, showing above-normal temperatures favored across the northern, western, and eastern US, equal chances in the central US, and near-normal in parts of the Southeast.
NOAA
The 2026-2027 U.S. Winter Outlook map for temperature.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's seasonal weather outlook for winter 2026-27 is here, and it suggests the current El Niño could have a significant impact on Michigan.

The NOAA predicts higher-than-normal temperatures across much of the northern United States in the months of December, January and February. That includes Michigan and the Great Lakes region, the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast.

Michigan in particular has a 50-60% chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

A warm, dry winter ahead?

The seasonal precipitation outlook also forecasts a potentially drier-than-normal winter for northern parts of Michigan.

NOAA Seasonal Precipitation Outlook map for Dec-Jan-Feb 2026-27, issued October 15, 2026, showing above-normal precipitation favored across the southern, western, and eastern US, below-normal precipitation in parts of the northern US and western Alaska, and equal chances elsewhere.
NOAA
The 2026-2027 U.S. Winter Outlook map for precipitation.

Areas north of Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing have at least a 33-40% chance of drier-than-normal weather, while parts of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan have a 40-50% chance.

NOAA does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations.

Meanwhile, much of the southern United States is projected to have wetter-than-normal conditions this winter, especially parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“As we know from decades of observations, a very strong El Niño will likely bring a southward and eastward shift to the jet stream for the contiguous U.S., which tilts the odds toward stormier weather across the South,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “While higher chances of rain and snow may bring relief to drought-afflicted areas, too much precipitation on dry soil can fuel destructive flash floods and mudslides. Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter.”

El Niño's potential impact

El Niño, a weather phenomenon with far-reaching effects caused by the warming of surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, has historically led to warmer, drier conditions in Michigan and other parts of the northern contiguous United States.

Officials warn, however, that this El Niño in particular, combined with the long-term warming trend, could lead to historic highs in global temperatures. Federal forecasters previously said this could be the strongest El Niño event on record.

This past August was Earth's hottest month on record, according to the European climate service Copernicus.
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Weather weatherforecastwinter weathernoaa
Brian Manzullo
Brian is Michigan Public's managing editor for multiplatform news strategy, joining the station in 2026.
See stories by Brian Manzullo
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