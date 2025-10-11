Trump directs Pentagon to use 'available funds' to pay military during shutdown

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he has "identified funds" to ensure the active military gets paid next week, as Congress stalls over negotiations to reopen the federal government.

"I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS," Trump said.

Active-duty troops risked missing their first full paychecks on Wednesday, October 15.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reposted Trump's social media post on X stating, "President Trump delivers for the troops."

A White House official not authorized to speak publicly says that the Defense Department will be able to use research and development funding to pay service members. Those funds are available for two years, the official said but they did not provide further details on how much money is set aside.

President Trump previously said he would ensure active military would be paid despite the shutdown.

"We will get our service members every last penny," Trump said at a Navy event in Norfolk, Virginia, last weekend. "Don't worry about it,"

