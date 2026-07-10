Cox, Johnson go after gubernatorial frontrunner James in second Republican debate

Republicans running for Michigan governor discussed affordability, education, and job creation during a televised debate Thursday night in Grand Rapids.



Congressman John James (R-MI 10), businessman Perry Johnson, and former state Attorney General Mike Cox are seeking the Republican nomination in the August 4 primary.



Many of the three candidates’ stances overlapped with at least one other person on the stage in the debate hosted by WOOD TV. Those include desires to shrink government and eliminate the state income tax.



Johnson, who has largely funded his own campaign, said he has independence other candidates do not.



“When somebody goes and gives a donation, I’m not beholden to them to do their bidding. I can do whatever I want because I can lean our government with no one leaning on me,” Johnson said.



Other moments of agreement came when it came to education. Each of the candidates pushed a return to the basics, more money for classroom instruction, and involving parents more.



Cox said he’s the one who could actually challenge the teacher’s unions and get those things done.



“It takes someone who wins. I’m the only person who would go fight the MEA. If you want new reforms, you have to elect a winner. And I’ve won twice statewide. And neither one of these fellows has,” Cox said.



Rather than disagreeing on substance, the candidates' differences largely came down to form at the Grand Rapids debate.



James has consistently led polling in the race, thanks in part to a recent endorsement from President Donald Trump. Cox and Johnson kept James in their sights throughout the evening.



James said he would have preferred to keep the conversation focused on the issues.



“We’re talking about affordability, we’re talking about things like protecting health care, patients over price tags, protecting Medicaid, making sure that we’re doing more to protect — invest in mental health issues,” James told reporters after the debate.



The attacks on James focused on his two failed U.S. Senate runs in 2018 and 2020, before he won his southeast Michigan U.S. House seat in 2022. Cox disparaged him for allegedly outsourcing jobs as a businessman and taking state money for his family company.



Both campaigns slung around special website after special website to help them in the fight. URLs included JohnJameslies.com from the Cox side and JohnJamesTruth.com from the James camp.

The on-stage attacks reflected the target on James’ back that has followed him in attack ads from his opponents off the stage. One of those ads from Johnson referred to James as the “DEI candidate.”



“I think that they are pandering to a group of people who frankly are folks who don’t understand what Michigan is about. Michigan is about all 10 million of us. I’m going to be a governor for all 10 million of us,” James said when asked his thoughts on the ads.



In Florida, Republican Congressman Byron Donald faced a similar accusation from his own primary challenger in that state’s race for governor.



When asked about the possible racist undertones of the jab, Johnson told reporters it was about awards James’ family business has received in past years, rather than his skin color. Johnson quoted Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and added that he sees himself as “colorblind.”



“He won DEI awards. They’re woke awards. When you say a DEI candidate, I’m just referring to the fact that he has these companies that have won these awards,” Johnson said.



The James Group website lists a 2021 "Michigan Salute to diversity" award from Corp! Magazine and recognition from Crains Detroit Business for being among the state’s largest minority-owned businesses.