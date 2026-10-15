Membership Donor Retention Lead

How to Apply

A cover letter of no more than two pages is required for consideration. Due to system constraints, please submit your cover letter and resume together as a single file. Your cover letter should include:

Your specific interest in this position and how your background aligns with each of the required qualifications.

One brief example of using data or feedback to help improve communications, donor or customer service, or a work process. For this example: Identify your role, the organization or work setting, and approximate timeframe. Describe the data or feedback you used. Explain the action you personally took. Describe the outcome and how you assessed it. The example may come from routine work and does not need to involve a project you led or a successful outcome. Please omit confidential information and private donor or customer details.



For application questions or accommodation requests, please contact Talent Acquisition at talent.acquisition@umich.edu .

Job Summary

Michigan Public seeks a Membership Donor Retention Lead to strengthen donor relationships, improve retention, and engage prospective donors. This new position supports the station's long-term sustainability by building connections that extend beyond fundraising appeals.

Reporting to the Membership Manager, you will develop and deliver donor communications, analyze engagement results, and improve the giving and renewal experience. You will work across membership, marketing, digital, and development teams to connect donors and prospects with our journalism, programming, and events.

We encourage creative approaches, experimentation, and learning from results. We provide training on our systems, fundraising practices, and engagement opportunities.

This is a hybrid position based at our Ann Arbor station, with approximately six months of in-office onboarding expected. Occasional evening and weekend event support is required.

Responsibilities

Develop and deliver donor communications and engagement journeys that strengthen retention and turn prospects into supporters.

Coordinate donor acknowledgments and improve the donation, renewal, and account management experience.

Analyze giving and engagement results to identify trends and improve outreach.

Support donor acquisition efforts and the planning and execution of on-air and digital pledge drives.

Collaborate with communications colleagues and gift officers to deepen donor relationships and encourage continued and increased support.

Support donor events and provide backup assistance with member inquiries during peak periods.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant experience.

At least three years of relevant experience in marketing, fundraising, donor or customer relations, development operations, or related work.

Experience using spreadsheet tools such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and word processing tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

Experience using CRM systems or donor databases and ability to learn new technology systems.

Ability to analyze data, solve problems, and identify improvements.

Ability to write clear audience-facing communications.

Ability to address donor or customer concerns and coordinate follow-up with clear communication and attention to detail.

Ability to coordinate work and manage competing deadlines, both independently and in collaboration with colleagues.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience planning, implementing, and evaluating engagement or marketing campaigns.

Demonstrated results in donor engagement and retention.

Understanding of philanthropic trends and donor motivations.

Experience using Mailchimp or other email marketing platforms.

Familiarity with Allegiance or Blackbaud DART.

Knowledge of membership programs, sustainer models, or pledge drives.

Experience in public media or nonprofit fundraising.

Additional Information

Why Work at Michigan?

In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, the University of Michigan offers a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and your family, and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off (Vacation, Holidays, Season Days)

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting

Many choices for comprehensive health insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Flexible Work Program

Salary Range for this position is $55,000 - $65,000 paid annually.

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

U-M EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants, including protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.