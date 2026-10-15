Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 16-18

Halloween is around the corner! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events, including some of the spooky festivities, happening around the state this weekend. Whether you want to celebrate or just need an idea for how to spend your weekend, you’re in the right place. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Fall Orchestra: Dunner & Sarkissian

10/16 | 7:30 p.m.

Corson Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen

$17

Witches Night Out

10/16 | 4 p.m.

Downtown - Alpena

Free

Manistee’s Ghost Ship Haunted House

10/16-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.

Manistee Ghost Ship - 99 Arthur Street, Manistee

$20

2026 Downtown Spooktacular

10/17 | All Day

Downtown - St. Joseph

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Maestro

10/9-10/18 | Times Vary

Theatre NOVA - 410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor

$33

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons

10/16 | 6:30 p.m

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

$29

Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions

10/17 | 3:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor

Prices Vary

5K at The Factory

10/17 | 6:30 a.m.

EMU Rynearson Stadium - 799 N Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti

$35

Metro Detroit

Michigan Fashion Week

10/10-10/17 | All Day

Downtown - Detroit

Prices Vary

Masonic Temple Centennial Gala

10/17 | 6 p.m.

Masonic Temple Detroit - 500 Temple Street, Detroit

Prices Vary

A Glass Experience

10/17 | All Day

Russell Industrial Center - 1600 Clay Street, Detroit

$65

Upland Hills Farm Harvest Festival

10/17-10/18 | 10 a.m

Upland Hills Farm - 481 Lake George Road, Oxford

$13

Grand Rapids

The Singularity Play

10/15-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.

Spectrum Theater - 160 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids

$30

South Pierhead Light: Halloween Party

10/17 | 1 p.m.

Muskegon South Pierhead Light - 1431 Beach Street, Muskegon

Free

Heart String Circus

10/17 | 8 p.m.

Four Star Theatre - 1944 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids

$30

Zach Top

10/17 | 8 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Oktoberfest

10/17 | All Day

Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 W Hickory Road, Hickory Corners

$25

Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony | Kalamazoo Symphony

10/17 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo

Prices Vary

Unreasonable Adults [Late Show]

10/17 | 9:30 p.m.

Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

$5

MacDudley’s Mystic Market

10/17-10/18 | All Day

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo

$11

Lansing

Come From Away

10/15-10/25 | Times Vary

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing

$30

Dark Sky Evening

10/16 | 6 p.m.

North Meridian Road Park - 5191 Meridian Road, Williamston

Free

Michigan State Spartans vs Northwestern Wildcats

10/17 | 12 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing

Prices Vary

Fall Festival

10/17 | 1 p.m.

Capital City Market - 600 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing

Free

Upper Peninsula

Fresh Coast Film Festival

10/15-10/18 | All Day

Downtown - Marquette

$44

Halloween at the Lighthouse

10/17 | 6 p.m.

Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse - 905S Seul Choix Pointe Road, Gulliver

Free

14th Annual Archaeology Fair

10/17 | 11 a.m.

Marquette Regional History Center - 145 W Spring Street, Marquette

$10