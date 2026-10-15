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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 16-18

Michigan Public
Published October 15, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT

Halloween is around the corner! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events, including some of the spooky festivities, happening around the state this weekend. Whether you want to celebrate or just need an idea for how to spend your weekend, you’re in the right place. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Fall Orchestra: Dunner & Sarkissian
10/16 | 7:30 p.m.
Corson Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen
$17

Witches Night Out
10/16 | 4 p.m.
Downtown - Alpena
Free

Manistee’s Ghost Ship Haunted House
10/16-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
Manistee Ghost Ship - 99 Arthur Street, Manistee
$20

2026 Downtown Spooktacular
10/17 | All Day
Downtown - St. Joseph
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Maestro
10/9-10/18 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA - 410 W Huron Street, Ann Arbor
$33

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
10/16 | 6:30 p.m
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor
$29

Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions
10/17 | 3:30 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary

5K at The Factory
10/17 | 6:30 a.m.
EMU Rynearson Stadium - 799 N Hewitt Road, Ypsilanti
$35

Metro Detroit

Michigan Fashion Week
10/10-10/17 | All Day
Downtown - Detroit
Prices Vary

Masonic Temple Centennial Gala
10/17 | 6 p.m.
Masonic Temple Detroit - 500 Temple Street, Detroit
Prices Vary

A Glass Experience
10/17 | All Day
Russell Industrial Center - 1600 Clay Street, Detroit
$65

Upland Hills Farm Harvest Festival
10/17-10/18 | 10 a.m
Upland Hills Farm - 481 Lake George Road, Oxford
$13

Grand Rapids

The Singularity Play
10/15-10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
Spectrum Theater - 160 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids
$30

South Pierhead Light: Halloween Party
10/17 | 1 p.m.
Muskegon South Pierhead Light - 1431 Beach Street, Muskegon
Free

Heart String Circus
10/17 | 8 p.m.
Four Star Theatre - 1944 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids
$30

Zach Top
10/17 | 8 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Oktoberfest
10/17 | All Day
Gilmore Car Museum - 6865 W Hickory Road, Hickory Corners
$25

Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony | Kalamazoo Symphony
10/17 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo
Prices Vary

Unreasonable Adults [Late Show]
10/17 | 9:30 p.m.
Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
$5

MacDudley’s Mystic Market
10/17-10/18 | All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo
$11

Lansing

Come From Away
10/15-10/25 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing
$30

Dark Sky Evening
10/16 | 6 p.m.
North Meridian Road Park - 5191 Meridian Road, Williamston
Free

Michigan State Spartans vs Northwestern Wildcats
10/17 | 12 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing
Prices Vary

Fall Festival 
10/17 | 1 p.m.
Capital City Market - 600 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing
Free

Upper Peninsula

Fresh Coast Film Festival
10/15-10/18 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette
$44

Halloween at the Lighthouse
10/17 | 6 p.m.
Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse - 905S Seul Choix Pointe Road, Gulliver
Free

14th Annual Archaeology Fair
10/17 | 11 a.m.
Marquette Regional History Center - 145 W Spring Street, Marquette
$10

C.A.R.Ma. Quartet
10/17 | 7 p.m.
Kaufman Auditorium - 611 N Front Street, Marquette
$20
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