© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

16th annual Men's Health Event

16th annual Men's Health Event

Metro Detroit-area men 18 years and older, with or without health insurance, are encouraged to take advantage of this free event focused on preventative healthcare. Services will include vital screenings, bloodwork, vaccinations, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision screenings, skin cancer screenings, vein dopplers, foot screenings, colorectal cancer FIT kits, posture and spine evaluation, kidney screenings and mental health evaluations.

Wayne State Fieldhouse
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Men's Health Foundation
michiganmenshealthfoundation.org
Wayne State Fieldhouse
1290 W Warren Ave.
Detroit, Michigan 48201
http://themenshealthevent.com/