16th annual Men's Health Event
16th annual Men's Health Event
Metro Detroit-area men 18 years and older, with or without health insurance, are encouraged to take advantage of this free event focused on preventative healthcare. Services will include vital screenings, bloodwork, vaccinations, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision screenings, skin cancer screenings, vein dopplers, foot screenings, colorectal cancer FIT kits, posture and spine evaluation, kidney screenings and mental health evaluations.
Wayne State Fieldhouse
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Men's Health Foundation