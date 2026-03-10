Inovine Meetings LLC extends its heartfelt welcome to ‘16th Global Summit on Diabetes & Endocrinology’ that will be held in Paris, France during July 27-28, 2026. The conference will be organized around the theme ‘Advancing Frontiers in Diabetes Research and Care’.

Venue: Novotel Paris la Défense Esplanade

We are offering 12 CE credits and 16 CPD credits to all our conference participants

Website: https://diabetesconferences.com/

World Diabetes & Endocrinology Congress 2026 is scheduled in Hybrid Event with both onsite and virtual versions. We believe that our decision will enable broad participation.

