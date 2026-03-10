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16th Global Summit on Diabetes & Endocrinology

16th Global Summit on Diabetes & Endocrinology

Inovine Meetings LLC extends its heartfelt welcome to ‘16th Global Summit on Diabetes & Endocrinology’ that will be held in Paris, France during July 27-28, 2026. The conference will be organized around the theme ‘Advancing Frontiers in Diabetes Research and Care’.

Venue: Novotel Paris la Défense Esplanade

We are offering 12 CE credits and 16 CPD credits to all our conference participants

Website: https://diabetesconferences.com/
World Diabetes & Endocrinology Congress 2026 is scheduled in Hybrid Event with both onsite and virtual versions. We believe that our decision will enable broad participation.

Novotel Paris la Défense Esplanade
799 USD
09:00 AM - 05:00 AM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
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Artist Group Info

Ella Dawson
eurodiabetes@inovineconferences.com
Inovine Scientific meetings
Novotel Paris la Défense Esplanade
Paris, France
Paris, 70123
4089339154
eurodiabetes@inovineconferences.com
https://diabetesconferences.com/