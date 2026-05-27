The 18th International Conference & Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery & Pharmacotherapy, taking place on December 08–09, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, promises to be a leading global platform for pharmacists, pharmacologists, clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians, and pharmaceutical industry experts. The conference offers a dynamic blend of scientific sessions, expert presentations, research discussions, networking opportunities, and industry engagement—fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence across pharmacology and pharmaceutical sciences.

Conference Theme:

“Advancing Pharmacology, Drug Discovery & Pharmacotherapy – Uniting Global Experts to Drive Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence in Pharmaceutical and Therapeutic Sciences.”

As a leading professional in pharmacology, pharmacy, drug discovery, clinical research, or pharmacotherapy, your presence and expertise would be invaluable to this international gathering. The conference aims to advance pharmaceutical and therapeutic sciences worldwide by promoting global collaboration, sharing cutting-edge research and innovations, exploring emerging drug discovery approaches, and supporting professional development among pharmacists, pharmacologists, clinicians, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals.

This is a great opportunity to network with other researchers and participate in talks and presentations about the latest discoveries and inventions in pharmacology and drug development delivered by internationally renowned experts.

Meet Our Experts

Dr. Emma Louise Hutton – Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City, Mafraq, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dr. Mohammad Almobarak – Clinical Medicine and Healthcare Leadership, Saudi Arabia

Dr. Alawiah T. AlSadah – King Saud University Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Dr. Nilofer Shams – Pharm.D, GCP, DHA Qualified

Mr. Mohamed Alkherb – Product Management, Saudi Arabia

Meet Our Previous Speakers And Organising Committee Members

Miss Lakshmi S Kunnath – Assistant Professor

Mr. Mohamed Alkherb – Product Management Senior Expert

Dr. Zahraa Khalifa – Lecturer, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Miss Luciana Godoi – MS, RD, LDN, IFNCP

Dr. Susan Kais – Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine

Call for Papers:

https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Call for Abstracts is now open for the 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery & Pharmacotherapy.

Conference Sessions Include:

Track 1: Pharmacology

Track 2: Drug Discovery

Track 3: Pharmacotherapy

Track 4: Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Track 5: Pharmaceutical Sciences

Track 6: Toxicology and Safety Assessment

Track 7: Regulatory Affairs and Compliance

Track 8: Digital Health in Pharmacology

Track 9: Precision Medicine and Pharmacogenomics

Track 10: Innovations in Drug Delivery

For more tracks and sessions, please visit:

https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Target Audience / Who Should Attend / Network With:

Pharmacologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Academicians, Healthcare Professionals, Regulatory Experts, Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders, Students in Pharmacy and Life Sciences, Clinical Trial Specialists, Drug Safety Officers, Drug Development Scientists, Biotechnologists, Pharmacovigilance Professionals, Medical Affairs Specialists, and more.

GRJPDD - SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in technology, science, medicine, and advancing healthcare innovations. We empower and publish scientific research worldwide, including special issues and symposia papers in related journals. Apart from publishing, we promote upcoming books in pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, and medicine.

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a wide range of events including meetings, conferences, workshops, and symposiums specializing in medical, clinical, healthcare, life sciences, pharma, and biotechnology sectors. Our commitment to quality, 24/7 service, and competitive pricing sets us apart.

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Important Information:

Conference Name: 18th International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmacology, Drug Discovery & Pharmacotherapy

Dates: December 8–9, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Virtual

Email: information@utilitarianconferences.com

Visit:https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/

Register here:https://pharmacy.ucgconferences.com/registration

Call/WhatsApp: +971551792927

