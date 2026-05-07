2026 Grand Rapids Spring Parade of Homes

The Parade of Homes is an annual event that offers potential home buyers and current homeowners the opportunity to view many of the area’s best new and remodeled homes and exciting new neighborhoods. Visitors to our parade will discover unique homes and floor plans beautiful communities the latest in interior design trends and home technology exterior finishes outdoor living and landscaping that will inspire. If you are looking for a new home or thinking about building or remodeling the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to start your search!