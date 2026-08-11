2026 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure

Event description: On September 12 community members will gather together to celebrate the strength and resilience of all people affected by breast cancer while also raising vital funds to help Susan G. Komen invest in groundbreaking breast cancer research AND provide real-time assistance to help with treatment, medication, transportation services, and so much more.

With inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities – including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer – the Detroit Race for the Cure provides participants the opportunity to come together and connect in meaningful ways. It allows us to focus on sharing our passion, sharing our stories and connecting with others, all while fundraising to support life-saving programs and research.

Our finish line is a world without breast cancer, and we know the only way we can get there is together!