2026 SEMPQIC Black Maternal Health Equity Summit

Join the movement to transform maternal and infant health outcomes in Southeast Michigan.

The Southeast Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Coalition (SEMPQIC) is proud to invite you to the 2026 Black Maternal Health Equity Summit. This pivotal event gathers healthcare professionals, industry experts, community leaders and advocates for a day of essential dialogue, education and collaboration.

This year, our theme, “Beyond Survival: Where Mental Health Meets Maternal Equity,” highlights the urgent intersection of mental health and maternal care.

We are coming together to reconnect with the values, practices, and community-driven solutions that have empowered Black families for generations, while critically addressing the disparities that persist within our industry and communities.

Program Highlights

We are honored to have Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Tutman serve as our host for the day. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic, inspiring program featuring:

Expert Insights & Advocacy: Hear from leaders in perinatal health as we explore community-driven solutions and policy recommendations for a more equitable future.

Networking & Resources: Connect with colleagues and access a wide array of vendors and vital community resources.

SEMPQIC Annual Awards: During the summit, we will honor the individuals and organizations whose exceptional commitment, leadership, collaboration and innovation are creating healthier futures for mothers, babies and families across Southeast Michigan.

Professional Development & Learning Objectives

This summit is designed to provide actionable knowledge. By the end of the day, attendees will be equipped to:

Describe how perinatal mental health disparities are shaped by systemic root causes.

Identify specific strategies to support and improve personal mental health for healthcare providers.

Increase awareness and recognition of the signs of perinatal mental health challenges.

Identify and leverage community resources that support individual and community mental health.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available for attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Doors open at 8:00 a.m.)

Location: Marygrove Conservancy – Madame Cadillac Building, 8425 W. McNichols Road, Detroit, MI 48221

Registration Fee: $25.00 per attendee

Together, we can bridge the gap between mental health and maternal equity.

We look forward to seeing you there as we continue the vital work of ensuring every family has the opportunity to thrive.