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2nd Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Mall Walk

2nd Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Mall Walk

This is a rain-or-shine, indoor Mall Walk honoring Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Survivors. All ages are welcome. Giveaways and more. Register individually or as a team at Eventbrite.com; scan the QR code on the flyer. Contact us @ 517-303-1817 for sponsorship and vendor space.

Lansing Mall
$12.51-$23.18
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Against All Odds
517-303-1817
aaof99@yahoo.com
https://www.againstalloddsfoundation.com/
Lansing Mall
5742 W. Saginaw, ste. #108
Lansing, Michigan 48917