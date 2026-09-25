2nd Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Mall Walk
2nd Annual Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Mall Walk
This is a rain-or-shine, indoor Mall Walk honoring Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Survivors. All ages are welcome. Giveaways and more. Register individually or as a team at Eventbrite.com; scan the QR code on the flyer. Contact us @ 517-303-1817 for sponsorship and vendor space.
Lansing Mall
$12.51-$23.18
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Against All Odds
517-303-1817
aaof99@yahoo.com
Lansing Mall
5742 W. Saginaw, ste. #108Lansing, Michigan 48917