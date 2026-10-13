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36th Annual Reach Out to Youth (2026)

36th Annual Reach Out to Youth (2026)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: In-person event at Wayne State University School of Medicine, located at Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield in Detroit
Theme: Motor City Muscles

Wayne State University School of Medicine’s chapter of the Student National Medical Association/Black Medical Student Association is proud to host its 36th annual Reach Out to Youth.

We invite children ages 7-11 and their parents to participate in this free program, featuring engaging and inspiring workshops designed to encourage Detroit-area youth to explore careers in the medical profession.

Our hope is that Reach Out to Youth will play a meaningful role in inspiring and supporting every child who dreams of becoming a doctor one day, helping them see a future for themselves in medicine and the health sciences.

Wayne State University School of Medicine, located at Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield in Detroit
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Wayne State University School of Medicine’s chapter of the Student National Medical Association/Black Medical Student Association
Wayne State University School of Medicine, located at Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield in Detroit
Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield
Detroit, Michigan 48201
https://waynestate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6GaZOp3UuLtVwW