36th Annual Reach Out to Youth (2026)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: In-person event at Wayne State University School of Medicine, located at Scott Hall 540 E. Canfield in Detroit

Theme: Motor City Muscles

Wayne State University School of Medicine’s chapter of the Student National Medical Association/Black Medical Student Association is proud to host its 36th annual Reach Out to Youth.

We invite children ages 7-11 and their parents to participate in this free program, featuring engaging and inspiring workshops designed to encourage Detroit-area youth to explore careers in the medical profession.

Our hope is that Reach Out to Youth will play a meaningful role in inspiring and supporting every child who dreams of becoming a doctor one day, helping them see a future for themselves in medicine and the health sciences.