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Auchter's Art: Musk money in Michigan

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:36 AM EDT
John Auchter
/
auchtoons.com

Elon Musk is back to throwing his considerable money at political campaigns.

And why not?

Terrible US Supreme Court decisions have made it fine and dandy. And when you're net worth is $1 trillion, $1 million is equivalent to what a dime is to somebody with a net worth of $100,000. Literally a rounding error.

Musk is donating to Republican candidates all over the country, including Michigan and especially to bolster Mike Rogers here.

Does this have anything to do with the people of Michigan? Heck, no.

Musk doesn't have any significant business interests here. His companies don't build cars, design rockets, or factory-produce propaganda in Michigan. But Republicans keeping control of the Senate would mean protection for his benefactor, Donald Trump, which would keep that sweet, sweet government money flowing in.

For you Looney Tunes fans, there's a bit of an Easter egg in the cartoon. Musk's behavior reminds me so much of Marvin the Martian. (Remember the character that wants to blow up Earth because it obstructs his view of Venus?) I couldn't help but to have Musk quoting one of Marvin's more famous lines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiKC4_CkLT4
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Opinion john auchterAuchter's ArtElon Musk
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
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